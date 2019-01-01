QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.61/2.51%
52 Wk
23 - 24.65
Mkt Cap
75M
Payout Ratio
119.61
Open
-
P/E
47.67
EPS
0.13
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in natural gas and electric distribution. Its segments include Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking companies, and Holding company. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from Gas distribution.

Corning Natural Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corning Natural Gas (OTCQX: CNIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corning Natural Gas's (CNIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corning Natural Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corning Natural Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Corning Natural Gas (CNIG)?

A

The stock price for Corning Natural Gas (OTCQX: CNIG) is $24.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:52:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Corning Natural Gas (OTCQX:CNIG) reporting earnings?

A

Corning Natural Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corning Natural Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) operate in?

A

Corning Natural Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.