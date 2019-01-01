QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/14.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
266.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Cannagistics Inc currently has no business operation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cannagistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannagistics (CNGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannagistics (OTCPK: CNGT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cannagistics's (CNGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannagistics.

Q

What is the target price for Cannagistics (CNGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannagistics

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannagistics (CNGT)?

A

The stock price for Cannagistics (OTCPK: CNGT) is $0.00405 last updated Today at 3:04:22 PM.

Q

Does Cannagistics (CNGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannagistics.

Q

When is Cannagistics (OTCPK:CNGT) reporting earnings?

A

Cannagistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannagistics (CNGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannagistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannagistics (CNGT) operate in?

A

Cannagistics is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.