QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Concordis Group Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in designing, architectural and engineering services. The core of the business is land development and construction of buildings related to hospitality, healthcare, retail, schools and office buildings. The company generates revenue primarily from contracts with customers for design, architectural and engineering services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Concordis Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concordis Group (CNGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concordis Group (OTCPK: CNGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concordis Group's (CNGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concordis Group.

Q

What is the target price for Concordis Group (CNGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concordis Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Concordis Group (CNGI)?

A

The stock price for Concordis Group (OTCPK: CNGI) is $0.55 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concordis Group (CNGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concordis Group.

Q

When is Concordis Group (OTCPK:CNGI) reporting earnings?

A

Concordis Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concordis Group (CNGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concordis Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Concordis Group (CNGI) operate in?

A

Concordis Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.