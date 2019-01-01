China New Higher Education is one of China's few nonstate (private) undergraduate education providers focused on applied sciences. CNHE operates eight schools, with estimated fiscal-year 2021 enrollment totaling more than 147,055 students. It has over 15 years' experience in private universities and vocational education services and achieves above-industry graduate job placement rate of 98%. The average tuition fees in 2020 were CNY 11,616, up 15.6% year over year.CNHE's campuses are located largely in inner China, in provinces such as Yunnan, Guizhou, Henan, Guangxi, Gansu, Lanzhou, Heilongjiang, Hubei, and Zhengzhou away from the more mature eastern coastal provinces.