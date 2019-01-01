QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
China New Higher Education is one of China's few nonstate (private) undergraduate education providers focused on applied sciences. CNHE operates eight schools, with estimated fiscal-year 2021 enrollment totaling more than 147,055 students. It has over 15 years' experience in private universities and vocational education services and achieves above-industry graduate job placement rate of 98%. The average tuition fees in 2020 were CNY 11,616, up 15.6% year over year.CNHE's campuses are located largely in inner China, in provinces such as Yunnan, Guizhou, Henan, Guangxi, Gansu, Lanzhou, Heilongjiang, Hubei, and Zhengzhou away from the more mature eastern coastal provinces.

China New Higher Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China New Higher (CNEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China New Higher (OTCPK: CNEWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China New Higher's (CNEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China New Higher.

Q

What is the target price for China New Higher (CNEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China New Higher

Q

Current Stock Price for China New Higher (CNEWF)?

A

The stock price for China New Higher (OTCPK: CNEWF) is $

Q

Does China New Higher (CNEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China New Higher.

Q

When is China New Higher (OTCPK:CNEWF) reporting earnings?

A

China New Higher does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China New Higher (CNEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China New Higher.

Q

What sector and industry does China New Higher (CNEWF) operate in?

A

China New Higher is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.