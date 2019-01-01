QQQ
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
China Everbright Greentech Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in the following segments: Integrated biomass utilization project construction and operation; Hazardous and solid waste treatment project construction and operation; Environmental remediation project operation; Solar energy, and wind power project operation. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the integrated biomass utilization segment, which engages in the construction and operation of biomass direct combustion power generation projects, biomass heat supply projects, biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects, waste-to-energy projects, and integrated biomass and waste-to-energy project. Its geographical segments are China, Hong Kong, and Germany.

China Everbright Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Everbright (CNEBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Everbright (OTCGM: CNEBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Everbright's (CNEBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Everbright.

Q

What is the target price for China Everbright (CNEBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Everbright

Q

Current Stock Price for China Everbright (CNEBF)?

A

The stock price for China Everbright (OTCGM: CNEBF) is $0.37 last updated Thu Dec 17 2020 14:39:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Everbright (CNEBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Everbright.

Q

When is China Everbright (OTCGM:CNEBF) reporting earnings?

A

China Everbright does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Everbright (CNEBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Everbright.

Q

What sector and industry does China Everbright (CNEBF) operate in?

A

China Everbright is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.