China Everbright Greentech Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in the following segments: Integrated biomass utilization project construction and operation; Hazardous and solid waste treatment project construction and operation; Environmental remediation project operation; Solar energy, and wind power project operation. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the integrated biomass utilization segment, which engages in the construction and operation of biomass direct combustion power generation projects, biomass heat supply projects, biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects, waste-to-energy projects, and integrated biomass and waste-to-energy project. Its geographical segments are China, Hong Kong, and Germany.