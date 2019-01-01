QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
50M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Conico Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration and development for cobalt, nickel, and manganese. The project of the company includes Mt Thirsty Project situated approximately 20km north west of Norseman in Western Australia.

Conico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conico (CNCZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conico (OTCPK: CNCZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conico's (CNCZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conico.

Q

What is the target price for Conico (CNCZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conico

Q

Current Stock Price for Conico (CNCZF)?

A

The stock price for Conico (OTCPK: CNCZF) is $0.05 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 15:42:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conico (CNCZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conico.

Q

When is Conico (OTCPK:CNCZF) reporting earnings?

A

Conico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conico (CNCZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conico.

Q

What sector and industry does Conico (CNCZF) operate in?

A

Conico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.