QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
China Teletech Holding Inc is an investment holding company with no operations. It is seeking opportunities to acquire a business in China and the rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Teletech Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Teletech Holding (CNCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Teletech Holding (OTCPK: CNCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Teletech Holding's (CNCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Teletech Holding.

Q

What is the target price for China Teletech Holding (CNCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Teletech Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for China Teletech Holding (CNCT)?

A

The stock price for China Teletech Holding (OTCPK: CNCT) is $0.0075 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:54:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Teletech Holding (CNCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Teletech Holding.

Q

When is China Teletech Holding (OTCPK:CNCT) reporting earnings?

A

China Teletech Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Teletech Holding (CNCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Teletech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does China Teletech Holding (CNCT) operate in?

A

China Teletech Holding is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.