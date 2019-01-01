QQQ
Conduit Capital Ltd is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries and associates, carries on business in the financial services industry with a focus on insurance. It serves in two segments: Insurance and Risk, and Investment . The Insurance and Risk division includes the company's insurance interests. The company writes both short-term and long-term insurance business. The long-term business consists mainly of funeral cover, comprising both individual business and group schemes. Several lines of short-term business are written, providing cover to individuals and ensuring business risks. The main short-term lines of business include Guarantee, Liability, and Motor.

Conduit Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conduit Capital (CNCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conduit Capital (OTCGM: CNCPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Conduit Capital's (CNCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conduit Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Conduit Capital (CNCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conduit Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Conduit Capital (CNCPF)?

A

The stock price for Conduit Capital (OTCGM: CNCPF) is $0.0515 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 18:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conduit Capital (CNCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conduit Capital.

Q

When is Conduit Capital (OTCGM:CNCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Conduit Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conduit Capital (CNCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conduit Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Conduit Capital (CNCPF) operate in?

A

Conduit Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.