Conduit Capital Ltd is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries and associates, carries on business in the financial services industry with a focus on insurance. It serves in two segments: Insurance and Risk, and Investment . The Insurance and Risk division includes the company's insurance interests. The company writes both short-term and long-term insurance business. The long-term business consists mainly of funeral cover, comprising both individual business and group schemes. Several lines of short-term business are written, providing cover to individuals and ensuring business risks. The main short-term lines of business include Guarantee, Liability, and Motor.