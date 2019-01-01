QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
23.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
239.1M
Outstanding
Canna Corp is a holding company. The company is involved in the crypto mining business. It also plans to invest in the development of proprietary crypto mining hardware and software. The company also include the operation of data centers to provide low-cost hosting services to cryptocurrency miners from around the world.

Canna Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canna (CNCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canna (OTCEM: CNCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canna's (CNCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canna.

Q

What is the target price for Canna (CNCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canna

Q

Current Stock Price for Canna (CNCC)?

A

The stock price for Canna (OTCEM: CNCC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 13:38:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canna (CNCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canna.

Q

When is Canna (OTCEM:CNCC) reporting earnings?

A

Canna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canna (CNCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canna.

Q

What sector and industry does Canna (CNCC) operate in?

A

Canna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.