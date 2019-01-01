QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CNBX Pharmaceuticals
(OTCQB:CNBXD)
6.76
3.76[125.33%]
At close: May 13
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.76 - 9.98
52 Week High/Low3 - 12
Open / Close9.98 / 6.76
Float / Outstanding520.8K / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.5.4K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap8.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.96
Total Float-

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBXD), Quotes and News Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBXD)

Day High/Low6.76 - 9.98
52 Week High/Low3 - 12
Open / Close9.98 / 6.76
Float / Outstanding520.8K / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.5.4K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap8.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.96
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops pharmaceuticals focusing on cancer research utilizing advanced HTS technology and personalized bioinformatics tools. The company's main focus is the development of therapies and biotechnological tools aimed at diverse ailments and human malignancies. The firm's main product is the RCC-33, an oral capsule for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Its advanced tools include delivery systems, personalized medicine diagnostics, and therapies based on Cannabinoid compounds.
Read More

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: CNBXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are CNBX Pharmaceuticals's (CNBXD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for CNBX Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What is the target price for CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for CNBX Pharmaceuticals

Q
Current Stock Price for CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD)?
A

The stock price for CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: CNBXD) is $6.76 last updated Today at May 13, 2022, 5:25 PM UTC.

Q
Does CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNBX Pharmaceuticals.

Q
When is CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBXD) reporting earnings?
A

CNBX Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for CNBX Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What sector and industry does CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBXD) operate in?
A

CNBX Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.