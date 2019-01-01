CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBXD), Quotes and News Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops pharmaceuticals focusing on cancer research utilizing advanced HTS technology and personalized bioinformatics tools. The company's main focus is the development of therapies and biotechnological tools aimed at diverse ailments and human malignancies. The firm's main product is the RCC-33, an oral capsule for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Its advanced tools include delivery systems, personalized medicine diagnostics, and therapies based on Cannabinoid compounds.