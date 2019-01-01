QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 2:47PM
Ayr Wellness Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The company is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

Ayr Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ayr Wellness (CNBQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ayr Wellness (OTC: CNBQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ayr Wellness's (CNBQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ayr Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Ayr Wellness (CNBQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ayr Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Ayr Wellness (CNBQF)?

A

The stock price for Ayr Wellness (OTC: CNBQF) is $13 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 13:34:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ayr Wellness (CNBQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayr Wellness.

Q

When is Ayr Wellness (OTC:CNBQF) reporting earnings?

A

Ayr Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ayr Wellness (CNBQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ayr Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Ayr Wellness (CNBQF) operate in?

A

Ayr Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.