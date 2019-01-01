|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Citizens National (OTCPK: CNBL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Citizens National.
There is no analysis for Citizens National
The stock price for Citizens National (OTCPK: CNBL) is $19.5 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens National.
Citizens National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Citizens National.
Citizens National is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.