Citizens National Bancshares Bossier Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offers a complete array of banking products and services. It offers personal banking services, business banking services, mortgaged services and investments services. The company's provision of services includes savings facility, loans, CDs and IRAs, credit cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, cash management, and others.

Citizens National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens National (CNBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens National (OTCPK: CNBL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Citizens National's (CNBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens National.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens National (CNBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens National

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens National (CNBL)?

A

The stock price for Citizens National (OTCPK: CNBL) is $19.5 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens National (CNBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens National.

Q

When is Citizens National (OTCPK:CNBL) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens National (CNBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens National.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens National (CNBL) operate in?

A

Citizens National is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.