Century Bancorp Inc is a commercial bank that provides a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It makes commercial loans, real estate and construction loans and consumer loans, and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The bank also offers its corporate and institutional customers automated lockbox collection services, cash management services and account reconciliation services, and actively promotes the marketing of these services to the municipal market. Century Bancorp earns its revenue from interest income.