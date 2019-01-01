|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Century Bancorp (OTC: CNBKB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Century Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Century Bancorp
The stock price for Century Bancorp (OTC: CNBKB) is $47.1 last updated Today at 6:57:26 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.
Century Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Century Bancorp.
Century Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.