Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
47.1 - 47.1
Mkt Cap
262.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.54
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Century Bancorp Inc is a commercial bank that provides a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It makes commercial loans, real estate and construction loans and consumer loans, and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The bank also offers its corporate and institutional customers automated lockbox collection services, cash management services and account reconciliation services, and actively promotes the marketing of these services to the municipal market. Century Bancorp earns its revenue from interest income.

Century Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Bancorp (CNBKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Bancorp (OTC: CNBKB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Century Bancorp's (CNBKB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Century Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Century Bancorp (CNBKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Century Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Bancorp (CNBKB)?

A

The stock price for Century Bancorp (OTC: CNBKB) is $47.1 last updated Today at 6:57:26 PM.

Q

Does Century Bancorp (CNBKB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Century Bancorp (OTC:CNBKB) reporting earnings?

A

Century Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Century Bancorp (CNBKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Bancorp (CNBKB) operate in?

A

Century Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.