QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cairo Mezz PLC is engaged in holding and managing mezzanine and junior notes issued due to the securitization of non-performing loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cairo Mezz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cairo Mezz (CMZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cairo Mezz (OTCEM: CMZZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cairo Mezz's (CMZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cairo Mezz.

Q

What is the target price for Cairo Mezz (CMZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cairo Mezz

Q

Current Stock Price for Cairo Mezz (CMZZF)?

A

The stock price for Cairo Mezz (OTCEM: CMZZF) is $0.16 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 16:39:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cairo Mezz (CMZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cairo Mezz.

Q

When is Cairo Mezz (OTCEM:CMZZF) reporting earnings?

A

Cairo Mezz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cairo Mezz (CMZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cairo Mezz.

Q

What sector and industry does Cairo Mezz (CMZZF) operate in?

A

Cairo Mezz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.