China Machinery Engineering Corporation provides engineering consultation and integrates trade, research and development, and other services. It services the engineering, procurement, and construction industry, and offers a spectrum of turnkey solutions to government and corporate customers. The company has three operating segments: construction contracts (which contribute the majority of total revenue), trading, and Services business. It customizes services based on the circumstances of individual projects and utilizes technical know-how in planning, design, construction, and training. The trading division utilizes a worldwide sales and marketing network to export and import resources.