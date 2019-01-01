QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Machinery Engineering Corporation provides engineering consultation and integrates trade, research and development, and other services. It services the engineering, procurement, and construction industry, and offers a spectrum of turnkey solutions to government and corporate customers. The company has three operating segments: construction contracts (which contribute the majority of total revenue), trading, and Services business. It customizes services based on the circumstances of individual projects and utilizes technical know-how in planning, design, construction, and training. The trading division utilizes a worldwide sales and marketing network to export and import resources.

China Machinery Eng Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Machinery Eng (CMYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Machinery Eng (OTC: CMYYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Machinery Eng's (CMYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Machinery Eng.

Q

What is the target price for China Machinery Eng (CMYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Machinery Eng

Q

Current Stock Price for China Machinery Eng (CMYYY)?

A

The stock price for China Machinery Eng (OTC: CMYYY) is $9.15 last updated Tue Mar 02 2021 17:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Machinery Eng (CMYYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Machinery Eng.

Q

When is China Machinery Eng (OTC:CMYYY) reporting earnings?

A

China Machinery Eng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Machinery Eng (CMYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Machinery Eng.

Q

What sector and industry does China Machinery Eng (CMYYY) operate in?

A

China Machinery Eng is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.