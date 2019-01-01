QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.42 - 24.71
Mkt Cap
812.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.12
Shares
31.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Comture Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in providing information processing services and information technology business solutions. Its offerings include business groupware solutions, ERP business solutions, web solutions, network services, infrastructure construction service, financial solutions and others.

Comture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comture (CMTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comture (OTCPK: CMTUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comture's (CMTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comture.

Q

What is the target price for Comture (CMTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comture

Q

Current Stock Price for Comture (CMTUF)?

A

The stock price for Comture (OTCPK: CMTUF) is $25.5 last updated Fri Jun 12 2020 17:35:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comture (CMTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comture.

Q

When is Comture (OTCPK:CMTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Comture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comture (CMTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comture.

Q

What sector and industry does Comture (CMTUF) operate in?

A

Comture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.