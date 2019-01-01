Cementos Argos SA is a cement producing company. In terms of the concrete business it is Colombia's leading producer and the second-largest producer in the United States. The company's corporate purpose is the exploitation of the cement industry, the production of concrete mixes and any other materials or items made of cement, lime or clay, the acquisition and exploitation of minerals or deposits of exploitable minerals in the cement industry and similar rights to explore and mine the aforementioned minerals, whether by concession, privilege, lease or other title.