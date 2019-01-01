QQQ
Comsys Holdings Corp installs electrical and telecommunications facilities and equipment. It provides solutions for information-process systems and develops software to fit the needs of customers. One division of the company connects telephone lines and other communication equipment and implements wireless base stations. It provides equipment for the mobile industry, and supplies maintenance work to transform telephone networks. Comsys Holdings has four business segments: NTT Engineering, NCC Engineering, IT Solutions, and Social System-Related and Other. It plans proposals for customers' systems integration and software upgrades and provides repair services to keep a system intact. The company has been instrumental in the development of Japan's telecommunications infrastructure.

Comsys Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comsys Holdings (CMSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comsys Holdings (OTCPK: CMSYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Comsys Holdings's (CMSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comsys Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Comsys Holdings (CMSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comsys Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Comsys Holdings (CMSYF)?

A

The stock price for Comsys Holdings (OTCPK: CMSYF) is $28.7 last updated Thu May 27 2021 15:21:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comsys Holdings (CMSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comsys Holdings.

Q

When is Comsys Holdings (OTCPK:CMSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Comsys Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comsys Holdings (CMSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comsys Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Comsys Holdings (CMSYF) operate in?

A

Comsys Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.