Range
0.16 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/13.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
91.7M
Outstanding
Commerce Resources Corp is an exploration stage company based in Canada. It engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company is specifically focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth Project at the Eldor Property in Quebec, and the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium Project in British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Commerce Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerce Resources (CMRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerce Resources (OTCQX: CMRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerce Resources's (CMRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commerce Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Commerce Resources (CMRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commerce Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerce Resources (CMRZF)?

A

The stock price for Commerce Resources (OTCQX: CMRZF) is $0.1589 last updated Today at 2:39:56 PM.

Q

Does Commerce Resources (CMRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commerce Resources.

Q

When is Commerce Resources (OTCQX:CMRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Commerce Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commerce Resources (CMRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerce Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerce Resources (CMRZF) operate in?

A

Commerce Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.