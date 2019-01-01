QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Comepay Inc, a group company including Comepay, RP Systems, M-NN LLC and Chek-online have been operating for over 11 years providing internet acquiring services and support, facilitating instant payments and internet-based payment transactions via kiosks, mobile interfaces and web-based applications. The company also leases and sells cash registers and POS systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system. Combining proprietary software and equipment, Comepay processes over 10 million customer payments per month and presently has more than 22,000 kisks across Russia.

Comepay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comepay (CMPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comepay (OTCPK: CMPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comepay's (CMPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comepay.

Q

What is the target price for Comepay (CMPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comepay

Q

Current Stock Price for Comepay (CMPY)?

A

The stock price for Comepay (OTCPK: CMPY) is $0.0105 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comepay (CMPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comepay.

Q

When is Comepay (OTCPK:CMPY) reporting earnings?

A

Comepay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comepay (CMPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comepay.

Q

What sector and industry does Comepay (CMPY) operate in?

A

Comepay is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.