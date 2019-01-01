Comepay Inc, a group company including Comepay, RP Systems, M-NN LLC and Chek-online have been operating for over 11 years providing internet acquiring services and support, facilitating instant payments and internet-based payment transactions via kiosks, mobile interfaces and web-based applications. The company also leases and sells cash registers and POS systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system. Combining proprietary software and equipment, Comepay processes over 10 million customer payments per month and presently has more than 22,000 kisks across Russia.