Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.61/0.78%
52 Wk
78.15 - 92.15
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
42.37
Open
-
P/E
58.56
EPS
0.54
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA provides electronic health solutions to healthcare providers through four segments: Ambulatory information systems, Pharmacy information systems, Hospital information systems, and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems. The Ambulatory information systems segment contributes to the majority of revenue and provides practice management software and electronic medical record management. Pharmacy information systems provide clinical, administrative, and financial software for retail pharmacies. The Hospital information systems segment sells its solutions to in-patient centers. Consumer and Health Management Information Systems offers networking service connect providers and other market participants.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CompuGroup Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CompuGroup Medical (OTCPK: CMPVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CompuGroup Medical's (CMPVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CompuGroup Medical.

Q

What is the target price for CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CompuGroup Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF)?

A

The stock price for CompuGroup Medical (OTCPK: CMPVF) is $78.15 last updated Today at 4:54:04 PM.

Q

Does CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CompuGroup Medical.

Q

When is CompuGroup Medical (OTCPK:CMPVF) reporting earnings?

A

CompuGroup Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CompuGroup Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF) operate in?

A

CompuGroup Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.