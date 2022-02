Gentera SAB de CV is a Mexican financial services company. Gentera's core activities include loans, credits, saving accounts, insurance policies, administration services, and payment operations. The company is present in Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, and the United States through subsidiaries including Compartamos Banco, a microfinancing bank; Pagos Intermex SA de CV, a financial transaction intermediary; Aterna, an insurance intermediary; and Yastas, a payments and financial transactions provider.