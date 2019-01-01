|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPOW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CompoSecure.
There is no analysis for CompoSecure
The stock price for CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPOW) is $1.3 last updated Today at 3:09:15 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CompoSecure.
CompoSecure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CompoSecure.
CompoSecure is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.