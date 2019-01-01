QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
CompoSecure Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing premium financial cards. Its products include Metal Cards and Arculus, a digital security platform.

CompoSecure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CompoSecure (CMPOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPOW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CompoSecure's (CMPOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CompoSecure.

Q

What is the target price for CompoSecure (CMPOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CompoSecure

Q

Current Stock Price for CompoSecure (CMPOW)?

A

The stock price for CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPOW) is $1.3 last updated Today at 3:09:15 PM.

Q

Does CompoSecure (CMPOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CompoSecure.

Q

When is CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPOW) reporting earnings?

A

CompoSecure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CompoSecure (CMPOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CompoSecure.

Q

What sector and industry does CompoSecure (CMPOW) operate in?

A

CompoSecure is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.