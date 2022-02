Curtiss Motorcycles Co Inc is a manufacturer of American handcrafted street motorcycles. The company produces heavyweight and high-powered motorcycles. Some motorcycle components and parts, assembly and quality control are done by the company in-house while the engines, machined frame components, transmission gears, belt drivers, fenders, fuel tanks and seats are outsourced for production according to its specification to various vendors. Operations of the company are conducted in the US and only generates revenue from sales of motorcycles and other related products and services.