Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian REIT involved in the ownership and management of properties throughout the Canadian provinces. Cominar's real estate portfolio comprises a mix of office, retail, and industrial and mixed-use properties. While industrial and mixed-use assets are the most numerous and command the most square footage in the company's portfolio, office and retail locations combined represent the vast majority of the portfolio's total value. Most of Cominar's properties are located in the Greater Quebec City and Montreal areas. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from its investment properties. The source of this revenue is largely split between Cominar's office and retail locations.

Cominar REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cominar REIT (CMLEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cominar REIT (OTC: CMLEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cominar REIT's (CMLEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cominar REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Cominar REIT (CMLEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cominar REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Cominar REIT (CMLEF)?

A

The stock price for Cominar REIT (OTC: CMLEF) is $9.19 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:33:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cominar REIT (CMLEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Cominar REIT (OTC:CMLEF) reporting earnings?

A

Cominar REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cominar REIT (CMLEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cominar REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Cominar REIT (CMLEF) operate in?

A

Cominar REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.