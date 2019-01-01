QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
CMK Gaming International Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and publishing of casual casino games and 3-D animation worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CMK Gaming International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMK Gaming International (CMKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMK Gaming International (OTCPK: CMKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMK Gaming International's (CMKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMK Gaming International.

Q

What is the target price for CMK Gaming International (CMKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMK Gaming International

Q

Current Stock Price for CMK Gaming International (CMKI)?

A

The stock price for CMK Gaming International (OTCPK: CMKI) is $0.042 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:12:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMK Gaming International (CMKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMK Gaming International.

Q

When is CMK Gaming International (OTCPK:CMKI) reporting earnings?

A

CMK Gaming International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMK Gaming International (CMKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMK Gaming International.

Q

What sector and industry does CMK Gaming International (CMKI) operate in?

A

CMK Gaming International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.