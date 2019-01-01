QQQ
CMIC HOLDINGS Co Ltd is a Japan-based management consulting company. It contributes to the development of the medical and healthcare field. The company is mainly engaged in Contract Research Organization (CRO), Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO), Contract Sales Organization (CSO), Innovative Pharma Model (IPM) and healthcare business. CMIC support a wide range of pharmaceutical management services such as data management, statistical analysis, medicine consulting, medical writing, audit, and analytical tests, clinical trials for the medical and pharmaceutical industry, human resource services. It is also engaged in providing sales and marketing support for pharmaceuticals.

CMIC HOLDINGS Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMIC HOLDINGS Co (OTCGM: CMICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CMIC HOLDINGS Co's (CMICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMIC HOLDINGS Co.

Q

What is the target price for CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMIC HOLDINGS Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF)?

A

The stock price for CMIC HOLDINGS Co (OTCGM: CMICF) is $14.6 last updated Today at 4:51:44 PM.

Q

Does CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMIC HOLDINGS Co.

Q

When is CMIC HOLDINGS Co (OTCGM:CMICF) reporting earnings?

A

CMIC HOLDINGS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMIC HOLDINGS Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CMIC HOLDINGS Co (CMICF) operate in?

A

CMIC HOLDINGS Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.