CMIC HOLDINGS Co Ltd is a Japan-based management consulting company. It contributes to the development of the medical and healthcare field. The company is mainly engaged in Contract Research Organization (CRO), Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO), Contract Sales Organization (CSO), Innovative Pharma Model (IPM) and healthcare business. CMIC support a wide range of pharmaceutical management services such as data management, statistical analysis, medicine consulting, medical writing, audit, and analytical tests, clinical trials for the medical and pharmaceutical industry, human resource services. It is also engaged in providing sales and marketing support for pharmaceuticals.