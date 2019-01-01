QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Banny Cosmic International Holdings Inc is engaged in the distribution of wines.

Analyst Ratings

Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: CMHZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs's (CMHZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ)?

A

The stock price for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: CMHZ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:32:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (OTCEM:CMHZ) reporting earnings?

A

Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (CMHZ) operate in?

A

Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.