Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.8K
Div / Yield
0.09/4.71%
52 Wk
1.45 - 2.03
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
31.86
Open
-
P/E
7.19
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd is China's largest port operator. It has a geographically diversified port network stretching across China's major coastline, as well as growing exposure in overseas ports. The company also provides bonded logistic park operation, along with property development through its associates and joint-controlled entities. Its operating segment includes Ports operation and Other operations. The company generates maximum revenue from the Ports operation segment.

Analyst Ratings

China Merchants Port Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Merchants Port (CMHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Merchants Port (OTCPK: CMHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Merchants Port's (CMHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Merchants Port.

Q

What is the target price for China Merchants Port (CMHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Merchants Port

Q

Current Stock Price for China Merchants Port (CMHHF)?

A

The stock price for China Merchants Port (OTCPK: CMHHF) is $1.995 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Merchants Port (CMHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Merchants Port.

Q

When is China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Merchants Port does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Merchants Port (CMHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Merchants Port.

Q

What sector and industry does China Merchants Port (CMHHF) operate in?

A

China Merchants Port is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.