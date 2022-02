Compania Minera Autlan SAB de CV is a Mexico based integrated mining company that explores, extracts, produces and sells manganese minerals and produces and markets ferroalloys. It operates in three areas of business namely Energy, Mining, and Ferro-Alloys. Under Energy division, it operates Atexcaco's Hydroelectric Station in Puebla. It owns three Mining facilities and three Ferroalloy plants in Mexico, as well as its own private sea terminal for its trading operations. The company's products include High Carbon Ferromanganese, Medium Carbon Ferromanganese, Low Carbon Ferromanganese, Silicomanganese, Nitrided Medium Carbon Ferromanganese, Manganese Carbonate and Manganese Nodules.