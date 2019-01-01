QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Heritage Financial Inc is a full-service community bank. The company offers personal banking, business banking and lending services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Community Heritage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Heritage (CMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Heritage (OTCPK: CMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Heritage's (CMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Heritage.

Q

What is the target price for Community Heritage (CMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Heritage

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Heritage (CMHF)?

A

The stock price for Community Heritage (OTCPK: CMHF) is $25.01 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:21:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Heritage (CMHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Community Heritage (OTCPK:CMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Community Heritage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Heritage (CMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Heritage.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Heritage (CMHF) operate in?

A

Community Heritage is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.