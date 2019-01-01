QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Commander Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. The business activity of the group involves the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It is engaged in employing new techniques in the search for precious and base metals. The company holds an interest in projects such as October Dome, Mt. Polley, Rebel, Flume, South Voisey's bay, and Pedro among others.

Commander Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commander Resources (CMDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commander Resources (OTCPK: CMDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Commander Resources's (CMDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commander Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Commander Resources (CMDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commander Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Commander Resources (CMDRF)?

A

The stock price for Commander Resources (OTCPK: CMDRF) is $0.13 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:25:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commander Resources (CMDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commander Resources.

Q

When is Commander Resources (OTCPK:CMDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Commander Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commander Resources (CMDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commander Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Commander Resources (CMDRF) operate in?

A

Commander Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.