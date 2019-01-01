QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
7.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd operates in the Chinese food industry. Its primary business includes the production of milk and its revenue mainly depends on the sale of raw milk. The company produces and sells raw milk to customers for processing into dairy products and Liquid Milk products business which relates to its sale of liquid milk products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Modern Dairy Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Modern Dairy Hldgs (OTCPK: CMDKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Modern Dairy Hldgs's (CMDKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Modern Dairy Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Modern Dairy Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF)?

A

The stock price for China Modern Dairy Hldgs (OTCPK: CMDKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Modern Dairy Hldgs.

Q

When is China Modern Dairy Hldgs (OTCPK:CMDKF) reporting earnings?

A

China Modern Dairy Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Modern Dairy Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China Modern Dairy Hldgs (CMDKF) operate in?

A

China Modern Dairy Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.