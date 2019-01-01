Curtis Mathes Corp engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of Solid-State Lighting. The company specializes in the design of light engines and fixtures, light-emitting diode and laser technologies. It is used in the entertainment, architectural, entertainment, and horticultural lighting industries. Its product offerings comprise of LED light bulbs, sub-cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, industrial troffers, wall packs, street lights, and high bay lighting for factories and warehouses. The company generates its revenues through the sale of its LED lighting solutions.