Curtis Mathes Corp engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of Solid-State Lighting. The company specializes in the design of light engines and fixtures, light-emitting diode and laser technologies. It is used in the entertainment, architectural, entertainment, and horticultural lighting industries. Its product offerings comprise of LED light bulbs, sub-cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, industrial troffers, wall packs, street lights, and high bay lighting for factories and warehouses. The company generates its revenues through the sale of its LED lighting solutions.

Curtis Mathes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curtis Mathes (CMCZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curtis Mathes (OTCPK: CMCZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curtis Mathes's (CMCZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Curtis Mathes.

Q

What is the target price for Curtis Mathes (CMCZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Curtis Mathes

Q

Current Stock Price for Curtis Mathes (CMCZ)?

A

The stock price for Curtis Mathes (OTCPK: CMCZ) is $0.051 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Curtis Mathes (CMCZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Curtis Mathes.

Q

When is Curtis Mathes (OTCPK:CMCZ) reporting earnings?

A

Curtis Mathes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Curtis Mathes (CMCZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curtis Mathes.

Q

What sector and industry does Curtis Mathes (CMCZ) operate in?

A

Curtis Mathes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.