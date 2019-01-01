QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CIM Commercial Trust Corp is a US-based company that formed to invest in, own, and operate Class A and creative office investments in improving urban communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office and Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment includes rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties whereas, the lending segment refers to income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable.

CIM Commercial Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIM Commercial Trust's (CMCTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIM Commercial Trust.

Q

What is the target price for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIM Commercial Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP)?

A

The stock price for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCTP) is $24.87 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIM Commercial Trust.

Q

When is CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTP) reporting earnings?

A

CIM Commercial Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIM Commercial Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does CIM Commercial Trust (CMCTP) operate in?

A

CIM Commercial Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.