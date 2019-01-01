Cambium Global Timberland Ltd is a closed-ended Jersey registered investment company that operates a portfolio of geographically diverse timberland assets located both in mature and developing markets. It owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties which are managed in an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. Assets are managed for timber production, with exposure to emerging environmental markets. The company owns forestry assets located in Australia, Hawaii, Brazil, and the Southern United States. Cambium Global has operations in Jersey, Australia, North America, Hawaii, and Brazil. It discontinued all its business.