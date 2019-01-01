QQQ
Cambium Global Timberland Ltd is a closed-ended Jersey registered investment company that operates a portfolio of geographically diverse timberland assets located both in mature and developing markets. It owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties which are managed in an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. Assets are managed for timber production, with exposure to emerging environmental markets. The company owns forestry assets located in Australia, Hawaii, Brazil, and the Southern United States. Cambium Global has operations in Jersey, Australia, North America, Hawaii, and Brazil. It discontinued all its business.

Cambium Global Timberland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambium Global Timberland (OTCPK: CMBXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cambium Global Timberland's (CMBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cambium Global Timberland.

Q

What is the target price for Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cambium Global Timberland

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF)?

A

The stock price for Cambium Global Timberland (OTCPK: CMBXF) is $0.08 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambium Global Timberland.

Q

When is Cambium Global Timberland (OTCPK:CMBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Cambium Global Timberland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambium Global Timberland.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambium Global Timberland (CMBXF) operate in?

A

Cambium Global Timberland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.