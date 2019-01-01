QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
CareMax Inc is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. It operates various owned medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States.

CareMax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CareMax (CMAXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareMax (NASDAQ: CMAXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CareMax's (CMAXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CareMax.

Q

What is the target price for CareMax (CMAXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CareMax

Q

Current Stock Price for CareMax (CMAXW)?

A

The stock price for CareMax (NASDAQ: CMAXW) is $0.9925 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:51:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CareMax (CMAXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareMax.

Q

When is CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW) reporting earnings?

A

CareMax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CareMax (CMAXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareMax.

Q

What sector and industry does CareMax (CMAXW) operate in?

A

CareMax is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.