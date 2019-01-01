Catalyst Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company's flagship mineral exploration projects include Whitelaw Gold Belt tenement, Tandarra Gold Project, Raydarra Project, Four Eagles Project, Macorna Bore Project, and Sebastian Project. The business is organised into two operating segments, being mining and exploration operations. The main products and services of business operating segments are the mining and exploration operations in Australia. Substantial revenue generates from the Mining operations segment.