QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.94/23.90%
52 Wk
3 - 4.3
Mkt Cap
49.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.34
EPS
0.1
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp is an investment management firm. The company invests primarily in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of four core large-capitalization Canadian life insurance companies. The firm's objective is to provide holders of Preferred shares with a cumulative preferential floating rate monthly dividend.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canadian Life Cos Split Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Life Cos Split (OTCPK: CLSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Life Cos Split's (CLSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Life Cos Split.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Life Cos Split

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Life Cos Split (OTCPK: CLSPF) is $3.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:46:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Life Cos Split.

Q

When is Canadian Life Cos Split (OTCPK:CLSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Life Cos Split does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Life Cos Split.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Life Cos Split (CLSPF) operate in?

A

Canadian Life Cos Split is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.