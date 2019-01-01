QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.8 - 26.95
Mkt Cap
171.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.87
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Cliq Digital AG is a sales and marketing organization for digital products with its payment platform. The company's business includes direct marketing and billing of its products to end-customers via online-and mobile marketing channels. The company operates in Europe, North America, and other continents. The majority of the revenue is generated from Digital entertainment services.

Cliq Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cliq Digital (CLQDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cliq Digital (OTCPK: CLQDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cliq Digital's (CLQDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cliq Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Cliq Digital (CLQDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cliq Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Cliq Digital (CLQDF)?

A

The stock price for Cliq Digital (OTCPK: CLQDF) is $26.35 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:54:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cliq Digital (CLQDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cliq Digital.

Q

When is Cliq Digital (OTCPK:CLQDF) reporting earnings?

A

Cliq Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cliq Digital (CLQDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cliq Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Cliq Digital (CLQDF) operate in?

A

Cliq Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.