Longyuan is China's largest wind farm operator with installed capacity of 22 GW as of the end 2020, representing 7.9% of nationwide wind capacity. It has more than 300 wind farms spread across 29 regions in China, and has also expanded into Canada and South Africa. Longyuan also owns two coal-fired power plants in Jiangsu and operates other renewable assets such as solar, geothermal, and tidal energy on a limited scale. The power generation volume mix is about 83% wind, 17% thermal and the remainder in other renewables. China Energy Investment Corporation, which was created through the merger of China Guodian Corporation and China Shenhua Group, is the major shareholder with a controlling stake of 56%.