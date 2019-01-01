QQQ
Longyuan is China's largest wind farm operator with installed capacity of 22 GW as of the end 2020, representing 7.9% of nationwide wind capacity. It has more than 300 wind farms spread across 29 regions in China, and has also expanded into Canada and South Africa. Longyuan also owns two coal-fired power plants in Jiangsu and operates other renewable assets such as solar, geothermal, and tidal energy on a limited scale. The power generation volume mix is about 83% wind, 17% thermal and the remainder in other renewables. China Energy Investment Corporation, which was created through the merger of China Guodian Corporation and China Shenhua Group, is the major shareholder with a controlling stake of 56%.

China Longyuan Power Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Longyuan Power Gr (OTCPK: CLPXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Longyuan Power Gr's (CLPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Longyuan Power Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Longyuan Power Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF)?

A

The stock price for China Longyuan Power Gr (OTCPK: CLPXF) is $1.99 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:11:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Longyuan Power Gr.

Q

When is China Longyuan Power Gr (OTCPK:CLPXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Longyuan Power Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Longyuan Power Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Longyuan Power Gr (CLPXF) operate in?

A

China Longyuan Power Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.