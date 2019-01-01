QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.79 - 11.95
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
102.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clipper Logistics PLC offers logistics solutions. The company's operating segment includes Value-added logistics services and Commercial vehicles. Its Value-added logistics services segment includes E-fulfilment and returns management services; Non-e-fulfilment logistics and Central logistics overheads. It generates maximum revenue from the Value-added logistics services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Germany and the Rest of Europe. These activities include services such as a receipt, warehousing, stock management, picking, packing and dispatch of products on behalf of customers, as well as on behalf of retailers under the brand name Boomerang.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clipper Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clipper Logistics (CLPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clipper Logistics (OTCPK: CLPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clipper Logistics's (CLPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clipper Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Clipper Logistics (CLPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clipper Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for Clipper Logistics (CLPLF)?

A

The stock price for Clipper Logistics (OTCPK: CLPLF) is $9.79 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 17:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clipper Logistics (CLPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clipper Logistics.

Q

When is Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Clipper Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clipper Logistics (CLPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clipper Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Clipper Logistics (CLPLF) operate in?

A

Clipper Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.