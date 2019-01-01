Clipper Logistics PLC offers logistics solutions. The company's operating segment includes Value-added logistics services and Commercial vehicles. Its Value-added logistics services segment includes E-fulfilment and returns management services; Non-e-fulfilment logistics and Central logistics overheads. It generates maximum revenue from the Value-added logistics services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Germany and the Rest of Europe. These activities include services such as a receipt, warehousing, stock management, picking, packing and dispatch of products on behalf of customers, as well as on behalf of retailers under the brand name Boomerang.