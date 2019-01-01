QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is a France-based holding company. The group's main business activity is the operation of entertainment facilities. Its primary operating segments are ski areas, which include the operation of ski lifts and maintenance of ski runs and trails; leisure parks, which cover the operation of theme parks, combined amusement and animal parks, water parks, wax museums, and tourist sites; and Holding & support segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (OTCPK: CLPIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CDA (Compagnie des Alpes)'s (CLPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes).

Q

What is the target price for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes)

Q

Current Stock Price for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF)?

A

The stock price for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (OTCPK: CLPIF) is $16.9 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 14:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes).

Q

When is CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (OTCPK:CLPIF) reporting earnings?

A

CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CDA (Compagnie des Alpes).

Q

What sector and industry does CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) (CLPIF) operate in?

A

CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.