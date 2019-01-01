QQQ
Cipherloc Corp is engaged in providing data security solutions. It offers various products based on patented polymorphic encryption technology that enables an iron-clad layer of protection to devices. The company's product portfolio includes The CipherLoc EDGE, which provides the data protection software solution for mobile devices; The CipherLoc ENTERPRISE offers a software solution for desktop, laptop, and tablet devices; The CipherLoc GATEWAY, which targets specifically for use on server platforms; and CipherLoc SHIELD, which is used as a data storage platform.

Cipherloc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cipherloc (CLOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cipherloc (OTCQB: CLOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cipherloc's (CLOK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cipherloc.

Q

What is the target price for Cipherloc (CLOK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cipherloc

Q

Current Stock Price for Cipherloc (CLOK)?

A

The stock price for Cipherloc (OTCQB: CLOK) is $0.105 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:50:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cipherloc (CLOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cipherloc.

Q

When is Cipherloc (OTCQB:CLOK) reporting earnings?

A

Cipherloc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cipherloc (CLOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cipherloc.

Q

What sector and industry does Cipherloc (CLOK) operate in?

A

Cipherloc is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.