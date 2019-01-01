Cipherloc Corp is engaged in providing data security solutions. It offers various products based on patented polymorphic encryption technology that enables an iron-clad layer of protection to devices. The company's product portfolio includes The CipherLoc EDGE, which provides the data protection software solution for mobile devices; The CipherLoc ENTERPRISE offers a software solution for desktop, laptop, and tablet devices; The CipherLoc GATEWAY, which targets specifically for use on server platforms; and CipherLoc SHIELD, which is used as a data storage platform.