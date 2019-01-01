QQQ
Range
10 - 10
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/12.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.85 - 10.65
Mkt Cap
181M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
Clover Leaf Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV0

Analyst Ratings

Clover Leaf Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ: CLOE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clover Leaf Capital's (CLOE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clover Leaf Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clover Leaf Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE)?

A

The stock price for Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ: CLOE) is $10 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clover Leaf Capital.

Q

When is Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) reporting earnings?

A

Clover Leaf Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clover Leaf Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) operate in?

A

Clover Leaf Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.