QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.23 - 3.24
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 4.98
Mkt Cap
156.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
48.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Clinigence Holdings Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the expansion of medical technology business HealthDatix. HealthDatix is an end to end Software-as-a-Service solution managing reports, and analyzing critical data, that enables healthcare organizations to deliver positive patient outcomes. It offers cloud service for healthcare providers to conduct the Medicare Annual Wellness Visit program to their Medicare patients providing the patient with a personalized preventive plan and physician reports.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clinigence Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clinigence Holdings (CLNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clinigence Holdings (OTCPK: CLNH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clinigence Holdings's (CLNH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clinigence Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Clinigence Holdings (CLNH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clinigence Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Clinigence Holdings (CLNH)?

A

The stock price for Clinigence Holdings (OTCPK: CLNH) is $3.24 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does Clinigence Holdings (CLNH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2008.

Q

When is Clinigence Holdings (OTCPK:CLNH) reporting earnings?

A

Clinigence Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clinigence Holdings (CLNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clinigence Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Clinigence Holdings (CLNH) operate in?

A

Clinigence Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.