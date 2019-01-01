QQQ
Canadian Premium Sand Inc is an exploration stage company evaluating a high-grade silica sand deposit located northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba, to commercially develop a silica sand quarry and related processing facilities. It is focused on refining the logistics, design, and associated operational elements of a producing silica sand quarry. The company is also performing additional laboratory testing of the silica sand as part of a process to explore broader industrial uses and markets for its silica sand. Sand sales revenue consists of the selling of silica sand into the Western Canadian market.

Canadian Premium Sand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Premium Sand (OTCPK: CLMPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Premium Sand's (CLMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Premium Sand.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Premium Sand

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Premium Sand (OTCPK: CLMPF) is $0.3084 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Premium Sand.

Q

When is Canadian Premium Sand (OTCPK:CLMPF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Premium Sand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Premium Sand.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Premium Sand (CLMPF) operate in?

A

Canadian Premium Sand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.