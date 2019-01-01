Canadian Premium Sand Inc is an exploration stage company evaluating a high-grade silica sand deposit located northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba, to commercially develop a silica sand quarry and related processing facilities. It is focused on refining the logistics, design, and associated operational elements of a producing silica sand quarry. The company is also performing additional laboratory testing of the silica sand as part of a process to explore broader industrial uses and markets for its silica sand. Sand sales revenue consists of the selling of silica sand into the Western Canadian market.