Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.38 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
79.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Climeon AB is a clean-tech vendor, providing a technology that uses the energy in waste heat from industries and low-temperature geothermal heat to generate electricity. The company offers one product named Climeon Heat Power system which generates clean electricity from that heat, which is a waste heat recovery. Climeon operates in the following segments that are Geothermal, Industrial waste heat recovery, and Maritime. The company operates in Sweden, Europe, North America, and Asia, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Asia.

Climeon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Climeon (CLMOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Climeon (OTCGM: CLMOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Climeon's (CLMOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Climeon.

Q

What is the target price for Climeon (CLMOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Climeon

Q

Current Stock Price for Climeon (CLMOF)?

A

The stock price for Climeon (OTCGM: CLMOF) is $1.38 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 13:41:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Climeon (CLMOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Climeon.

Q

When is Climeon (OTCGM:CLMOF) reporting earnings?

A

Climeon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Climeon (CLMOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Climeon.

Q

What sector and industry does Climeon (CLMOF) operate in?

A

Climeon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.