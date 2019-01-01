Climeon AB is a clean-tech vendor, providing a technology that uses the energy in waste heat from industries and low-temperature geothermal heat to generate electricity. The company offers one product named Climeon Heat Power system which generates clean electricity from that heat, which is a waste heat recovery. Climeon operates in the following segments that are Geothermal, Industrial waste heat recovery, and Maritime. The company operates in Sweden, Europe, North America, and Asia, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Asia.