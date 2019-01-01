Cloudcall Group PLC is a holding company. The firm and its subsidiaries provide cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services designed to enable organizations to use their communications more effectively under the name Cloudcall. Its products allow companies to integrate their telephony systems into their existing customer relationship management software, enabling calls to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the system. The company only segments include are a provision of hosted telecom solutions segment. Geographically, it operates in the UK, USA and Rest of Europe of which majority revenue derives from the USA.