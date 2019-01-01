QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
48.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Cloudcall Group PLC is a holding company. The firm and its subsidiaries provide cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services designed to enable organizations to use their communications more effectively under the name Cloudcall. Its products allow companies to integrate their telephony systems into their existing customer relationship management software, enabling calls to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the system. The company only segments include are a provision of hosted telecom solutions segment. Geographically, it operates in the UK, USA and Rest of Europe of which majority revenue derives from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cloudcall Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cloudcall Group (CLLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cloudcall Group (OTC: CLLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cloudcall Group's (CLLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cloudcall Group.

Q

What is the target price for Cloudcall Group (CLLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cloudcall Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Cloudcall Group (CLLLF)?

A

The stock price for Cloudcall Group (OTC: CLLLF) is $0.99 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cloudcall Group (CLLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloudcall Group.

Q

When is Cloudcall Group (OTC:CLLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Cloudcall Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cloudcall Group (CLLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cloudcall Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cloudcall Group (CLLLF) operate in?

A

Cloudcall Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.